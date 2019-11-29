Remembering Summerville Coach John McKissick

Summerville, S.C. – WCBD – Legendary Summerville Greenwave Football Coach John McKissick passed away on November 28, 2019.

McKissick was surrounded by family at home.

Coach McKissick coached at Summerville High School for 62 years where he accumulated 621 wins and 10 state championships.

McKissick holds the world record for most wins of any level in the sport with 621.

Fort Dorchester Head Football Coach Steve LaPrad says he played against the Greenwave in McKissick’s very last game.

“The last football game he coached in was against me. Looking back I don’t think I beat coach but two or three times. It was an honor because to beat one of his teams you had to play some football.”

The funeral service for Coach John McKissick will be held on Monday, December 2 at Bethany United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. The family will hold a private burial.