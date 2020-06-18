Remembering the Charleston 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today marks 13 years since the Charleston Nine lost their lives in the Sofa Super Store fire.

On June 18, 2007, the city of Charleston firefighters battled a massive fire as flames consumed the West Ashley store.

They rushed inside fearing that an employee might still be trapped.

That employee was able to escape, but the fire consumed the building and the roof then collapsed.

The word “mayday” is the last things we hear from the nine firefighters trapped inside.

We remember and honor those nine lives on this 13th anniversary.

Captain Billy Hutchinson

Captain Louis Mulkey

Captain Mike Benke

Engineer Brad Baity

Engineer Mark Kelsey

Assistant Engineer Michael French

Firefighter Brandon Thompson

Firefighter Earl Drayton

Firefighter Melvin Champaign

City of Charleston firefighters are standing watch now for 24 hours at the Charleston 9 memorial.