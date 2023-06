EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Food Lion on Edisto Island on Wednesday.

The supermarket chain, Food Lion, has announced the reopening of its Jungle Road location following recent renovations.

Community members are invited to a ribbon-cutting at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift card up to $250.

The newly remolded Food Lion is located at 104 Jungle Rd on Edisto Island.