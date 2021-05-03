Renovations underway to make Summerville playground accessible for children of all abilities

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Renovations are underway at the Saul Alexander Playground in Summerville.

Summerville Town Council approved $150,000 for the playground back in March.

The space will be handicap accessible and redesigned so that it can be enjoyed by children of abilities.

Renovations include sidewalks, a zip track, inclusive whirl, and musical corner, will promote social equity and enhance the quality of life for the whole community.

Children with cognitive, physical, sensory, or social disabilities will be provided with equal opportunities to play.

The Town of Summerville also received funding from Dorchester County Government and the Summerville Miracle League for the project.

Work is expected to be completed by the fall of this year. Town leaders say park access will be limited during construction.