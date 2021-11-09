Rep. Clyburn to discuss how newly passed infrastructure bill will benefit South Carolina

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn will be in the Lowcountry on Tuesday to discuss ways the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will benefit the state.

House lawmakers passed a bipartisan deal over the weekend aimed at creating economic growth and investing in new jobs across the United States.

According to Rep. Clyburn’s office, “this once-in-a-generation investment will bring more than $6 billion in direct funding to the state and many millions more in competitive grants.”

Funds will help people across South Carolina access broadband, clean water, safer roads and bridges, and public transit and rail.

Clyburn will discuss the benefits Tuesday afternoon at the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments office in North Charleston.