Rep. Cunningham calls on President Trump to concede in the Presidential Election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham is calling on President Trump to conceded in 2020 Presidential Election.

The Lowcountry Congressman issued a statement on Tuesday calling for Republicans to urge the out-going president to accept the results of the election.

“A peaceful transfer of power is vital to a functioning democracy. So too is accepting and listening to the will of the voters. Over the last several days, it has been painfully frustrating to watch the President of the United States deny reality and attempt to subvert the results of last week’s election, which he lost fair and square,” he said.

It comes after Rep. Cunningham accepted defeat in South Carolina’s First Congressional District race against State Rep. Nancy Mace.

“Trust me, I know how disappointing it can be to lose an election. But it is our duty to maintain and protect the bedrock of our democracy for the future by accepting the results and not further exploiting the divisions in our nation with conspiracy theories and outright lies,” he said.

Cunningham says now is the time for the president to concede and begin the process of a peaceful transition of power, “so that our country can move forward.”

He went on to say, “It is my sincere hope that my friends and colleagues across the aisle will do what’s right for the country and urge the president to accept the results of the election, foregoing any additional futile stunts to delay the inevitable.”