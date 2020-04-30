Rep. Cunningham donates plasma for COVID-19 recovery efforts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham donated plasma on Thursday to potentially be used in COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Rep. Cunningham has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus in late March.

Experts believe the plasma from recovered patients may have antibodies that can help those who are critically ill from COVID-19 fight the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the emergency use of convalescent plasma to help patients.

It only takes one plasma donation to help four people, according to The Blood Connection.

After fighting off a mild case of the virus, Rep. Cunningham said he hopes his donation will save the lived of those battling much worse cases.

“I think now is the time in our district, our state and our country, where everybody needs to be doing whatever they can to help out our neighbors,” he said. “So, if the antibodies from my plasma may be able to help patients with more severe cases, all the better.”

HAPPENING NOW: @RepCunningham is donating convalescent plasma to help those critically ill with Covid-19 fight the virus. He shares about why he’s donating on @WCBD Midday at 11 a.m. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/qkEKJAstUX — Taylor Murray (@taylormurraytv) April 30, 2020

He went on to say, “I think each and every one of us have to step up and do whatever we can to help our neighbors. This is just part of what I am doing here.”

If you are a recovered COVID-19 patient and wish to donate plasma, there are a few requirements.

Donors must have a documented positive COVID-19 test and that test much be at least 28 days in the past.

You must be symptom-free and over the age of 17 to donate.

All plasma donations require an appointment. You can do that through The Blood Connection’s website.