Rep. Cunningham participated in healthcare roundtable in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham was in the Lowcountry on Monday to talk healthcare in the Lowcountry and across America.

Rep. Cunningham participated in a health care roundtable at St. James-Santee Family Health Center with community health care providers, local officials and faith leaders.

At the round table, he discussed the mission of community health centers during National Health Center Week.

“I’ve seen what’s being done here with the federal dollars and the services that are provided here, especially when our healthcare system is lagging in so many different areas, it’s nice to know we have facilities like this that can serve the community—specifically rural areas of the state and rural areas of the country that may feel like they have been left behind.”

National Health Center Week is happening later next month.