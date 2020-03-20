Rep. Cunningham shares support for small business amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham remains in self-quarantine out of caution after coming in contact was a colleague who has tested positive for COVID-19.

We spoke with Rep. Cunningham on facetime Friday. He said he’s in good spirits and focused on getting work done while at home.

Rep. Cunningham said he is focused on providing aid to Lowcountry businesses and worries the small business loans recently unlocked in Congresses relief bill won’t be enough.

“We need to use every single tool at our disposal to make sure that businesses can get the relief that they need and deserve,” he said. “We don’t need to be making it any harder on people.”

He went on to say, “As we craft this next bill, this next legislation, it’s going to be with those small businesses in mind.”

Cunningham sent a letter Friday morning saying he supports the Treasury Department to create a hospitality relief fund.

More than 1 in 10 Lowcountry jobs are supported by tourism.