CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to hold a public forum on discussing concerns about public housing developments.

In a letter addressed to HUD director Eric Bickley this week, State Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) said a few public housing developments in Charleston County have “fallen into disrepair” and that some residents are experiencing poor living conditions which are not being properly handled by managers.

Rep. Gilliard said he was appalled after touring a residence at the North Central Apartments on King Street last month where he observed “an overabundance of mold throughout the unit.”

He said the resident reported the issue and was given a small bucket of cleaning solution by maintenance to tackle the problem herself.

Rep. Gilliard said he later learned the resident was moved to a different unit. But he and Rep. Marvin Pendarvis now wonder about people experiencing the same problems.

“Some do not know how to properly request help and if they do, there is fear that reaching out about issues could result in retaliation which could produce negative consequences such as eviction or non-renewal of lease,” said Rep. Gilliard in his letter.

He and Rep. Pendarvis are requesting HUD coordinate a public forum in Charleston allowing residents and interested parties to discuss concerns and work towards a clean and safe environment where they live.