Rep. Gillard to hand out masks, information on COVID-19 to communities in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmakers will hand out masks and informational sheets on COVID-19 to individuals in Charleston on Thursday.

Rep. Wendell Gillard announced he will be handing out 1,000 personal protective masks along to people in his district at 1:00 p.m.

He said the distribution will begin at Gadsden Green and then move to Joseph Floyd Manor, with plans for a final stop at Bayside Manor.

Rep. Gilliard thanked The Citadel, MUSC, and the ILA Longshoremen Union for donating the masks and assistance with the event.

