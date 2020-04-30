Rep. Gilliard calls for an extension on eviction and foreclosure hearings amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard has sent a request to South Carolina’s Chief Justice request an extension on eviction and foreclosure hearings.

Rep. Gilliard is calling on Chief Justice Donald Beatty to extend a moratorium on these hearings which is expected to expire on Friday.

Hearings are not currently being held and evictions are not allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his letter, Rep. Gilliard thanked Chief Justice Beatty saying, “this directive has eased the minds and given peace to so many South Carolinians who faced significant hardship because of lost income and increased expenses the last couple of months.”

But he is asking that Beatty consider extending that moratorium for another three months – through August 1st – to give more relief to people who are suddenly out of work.

“The heartfelt emotion that I have heard from my constituents and others paints a fire picture of their financial outlook into the summer and beyond,” he said in the letter.

Rep. Gilliard said the extension should also include those who live in temporary housing like hotels, motels and extended stays.