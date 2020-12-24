Rep. Gilliard calls meeting to discuss recent shootings in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard says he wants to discuss an increase in shootings that have happened in downtown Charleston.

Rep. Gilliard has called a meeting for the first week in January to discuss what he called the “most serious issue from a social and economic perspective.”

“It has been reported time and time again … violence is at an all time high. We will look at this issue comprehensively by examining both social and economic solutions,” he said in an announcement on Thursday.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, police chief Luther Reynolds, and neighborhood presidents are invited to serve as a panel at the meeting.

“We must educate and develop skills, as well as, tie these communities to the economic engines driving Charleston’s local economy,” he said.