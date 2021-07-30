Rep. Gilliard calls on fellow lawmakers to extend federal moratorium on evictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal moratorium on evictions is set to end Saturday, despite thousands of individuals still recovering from shutdowns and layoffs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium was put in place put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard is calling on state leaders to extend the moratorium, which he says will “reduce death due to the stress of moving if a resident is sick.”

He said it would also ensure the homeless population would not rise due to eviction and that it would help stop the spread of the Delta variant.

Rep. Gilliard sent letters to Whip James Clyburn, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.