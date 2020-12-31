Rep. Gilliard says students, teachers should not return to the classroom amid high COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker says students should not return to the classroom after winter break due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard sent a letter to South Carolina’s superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, saying teachers and students should not have to go “back into an environment when we know that the COVID-19 danger level is still at an all-time high.”

Rep Gilliard said it is well-understood parents want their children back in the classroom to receive their education, but he said people are still getting sick, or even dying, from the virus.

“Doctors and scientists are warning about a new strain of the same virus that is more contagious,” Gilliard said in his letter to Spearman. “Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel by virtue of the new vaccine, shouldn’t we wait until most, if not all, the teachers and other school employees are vaccinated before we sent out public school staff and students into harm’s way?”

Governor McMaster has been pushing for schools to return to in-person instruction five days a week despite a recent spike in cases.

During a press conference from the Emergency Operations Center in Columbia, Gov. McMaster said parents should not have to choose between staying at home with their child or going to work.