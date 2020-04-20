Rep. Gilliard to host unemployment Q&A on Facebook Live

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who have questions about unemployment benefits can ask questions during a special Facebook Live broadcast on Monday.

State Representative Wendell Gillard and other local leaders will host an economic unemployment webinar on Facebook.

The live stream will have a panel made up of members from the state unemployment agency and MUSC HR Director Darrick Paul.

Rep. Gilliard said the panel will also provide information on the criteria to qualify for unemployment and where to apply.

The live stream will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m.