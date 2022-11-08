SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville.

Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in the Senate if re-elected.

This isn’t the only race for Matthews. The Democrat is also competing against Republican Jordan Pace for her current seat in South Carolina’s 117th House District.

“There is no losing tonight. You either win or you learn, or both,” she said. “For me, I definitely learned that I wouldn’t take it back for anything in the world. This has been quite the experience. You can’t know it unless you’ve been through it.”

If tonight does not go in Matthew’s favor, she said we will have to wait and see what comes next for her.