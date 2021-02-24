Rep. Mace files new legislation to stop the transfer of Guantanamo Bay prisoners to U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace is pushing to make sure Guantanamo Bay detainees are not moved to a Navy Brig near Charleston.

It echoes efforts from both current and former lawmakers like Rep. Mark Sanford and Sen. Lindsey Graham, who for years fought to keep the detainees from being moved to South Carolina after then-President Barack Obama moved to close the prison at the Cuban base.

In a renewed effort, the Biden administration announced earlier this month that it would study a plan to close the detention center and said it would involve close consultation with Congress.

Reps. Nancy Mace and Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s Third Congressional District, introduced new legislation on Tuesday that would not allow the Guantanamo Bay prisoners to be brought to the United States.

“The last thing the people of Charleston need is violent terrorists held in their community,” said Rep. Mace in a tweet.

“No state deserves to become a terrorist dumping ground,” said Rep. Duncan. “I’ve been fighting this reckless plan for years, and I am honored to have the support of Nancy Mace on this important national security issue.”

Rep. Mace said moving some of the “most dangerous terrorists in the world” to U.S. soil is “unacceptable and irresponsible.”

She said any plan to transfer prisoners to the United States, like in the Obama-era proposal to transfer them to the Charleston Brig, is unacceptable.