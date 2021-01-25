Rep. Mace joins House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been selected to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is one of the largest committees in Congress, and includes six subcommittees including Aviation, Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management, Highways and Transit, Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, and Water Resources and the Environment.

“One of the promises I made to the people of the Lowcountry when I ran for Congress was that I would work to restart our economy and rebuild America,” said Rep. Mace in a statement Monday. “This starts with fixing our nation’s aging roads and infrastructure, which are in desperate need of repair in the Lowcountry.”

Mace said she is committed to keeping her campaign promise by working to restore the Lowcountry’s aging roads, infrastructure and to “rebuild America.”

“Anyone who’s taken a road trip from Charleston to Beaufort knows our roads are a disaster. Our region’s airports, seaports, and railroads aren’t in much better shape. The Port of Charleston is the Lowcountry’s gateway to the world, and countless local families and businesses rely on this critical infrastructure to grow and thrive. As a new member of the House T&I Committee, I will work to restore our roads and crumbling infrastructure, ensuring prosperity for the next generation of South Carolinians,” she said.