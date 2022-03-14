SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace will answer your questions during a town hall event Monday night in Summerville.

Organizers say a focus of the town hall will be on the spending packages under the Biden Administration and how inflation is impacting families.

The town hall, which is being hosted by Americans for Prosperity and Winning for Women, will take place at Taco Boy on Front Street from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Dinner and drinks will be provided. You are asked to RSVP for the event.