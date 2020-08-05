Rep. Mace tours Lowcountry lab providing quick turnaround on COVID-19 test results

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Nancy Mace toured a Lowcountry lab that is providing quick turnaround on COVID-19 test results.

Vikor Scientific is a full molecular diagnostic lab located in Charleston. The lab began testing in the middle of March and has a turn-around time of 24 hours. They are also turning thousands of swab tests a day.

Rep. Mace tested positive for COVID-19 back in June. Since her recovery, she has been working to spread the word on the importance of getting tested, wearing a mask, and keeping yourself safe from the virus.

“I’ve been pushing very hard for widespread rapid testing across the state of South Carolina to help us get to a better place, so that our children can one day go back to school and we can get back to work and keep those most vulnerable in our community safe,” she said.

Rep. Mace recently visited The Blood Connection in North Charleston where she donated convalescent plasma to aid others recovering from the virus.

She is currently running against incumbent Joe Cunningham for his seat in South Carolina’s First Congressional District.