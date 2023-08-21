MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Rep. Nancy Mace is expected to discuss foreign policy and veterans’ health care with Lowcountry veterans Monday in Mount Pleasant.

Rep. Nancy Mace will host a town hall with Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) on Monday at Patriots Point.

Mace’s office says the Veterans Town Hall will discuss challenges facing America’s veterans, particularly access to timely and quality health care.

The Town Hall event will feature a question-and-answer session with Rep. Mace and CVA’s South Carolina Strategic Director, Frank Bullock.

The event is open to the public and scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hanger Three aboard the USS Yorktown.