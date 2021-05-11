Rep. Nancy Mace announces winners of 2021 Congressional High School Art Competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace announced on Tuesday the winners of the 2021 Congressional High School Art Competition.

The initiative allows winning students from South Carolina’s First Congressional District – which Rep. Mace serves – to put their artwork on display in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Rep. Mace said it’s an opportunity to show the talent of Lowcountry students.

“The Lowcountry is home to some of the nation’s most talented artists, and I was looking forward to seeing the work of our next generation of local artists,” Rep. Mace said. “Our office received so many incredible submissions from students across the district, making choosing a winner all the more difficult. Thank you to our amazing panel of judges—Mary Whyte, Lisa Gilyard-Rivers, Susan Klein, Adrianne Kirsch-Lively, and Sara Frankel—for their hard work in selecting our finalists. Congratulations to all the participants in this year’s competition!”

…and the winners are:

1st Place: Dorothy Yaun (Philip Simmons High School) from Charleston “America’s Immigrant Daughter”

2nd Place: Shreya Patel (Pinewood Prep) from Summerville “Spring Blooms”

3rd Place: Ella Drew Dodd (Wando High School) from Mount Pleasant “Irving”

Honorable Mention: Camille Pendarvis (Beaufort High School) from Beaufort “On the River”