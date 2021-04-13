Rep. Nancy Mace receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s first congressional district, stopped by the Fetter Health Clinic in North Charleston to receive her 1st shot of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday morning.

It’s part of her effort to raise awareness about the importance of South Carolinians getting vaccinated.

One shot down! Thank you @SCDHEC for getting me vaxxed. Book your appointment today to help put COVID-19 behind us. 💉💪 pic.twitter.com/slzSFEw872 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 13, 2021

“They have over 95% efficacy rate, which is two or three times what an annual flu vaccine might be, and so I want to encourage people to get out and protect yourself, your family and our community,” she said.

Fetter Health Care’s vaccine clinic is happening Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.