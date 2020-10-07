Police investigating after Rep. Nancy Mace says her car was vandalized Tuesday in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Rep. Nancy Mace said her car was vandalized with an offensive word Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

According to representatives for Mace’s campaign, the candidate stopped by Nordstrom Rack off Bowman Road to pick out a dress for her debate Tuesday night when someone keyed foul language into the side of her car.

A report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department stated the words were scratched into the driver side back passenger door. It said there was also a large scratch in the driver’s door.

Campaign officials say Mace was only inside the store for 20-25 minutes when the incident occurred.

In the report, Mace told police no cars were parked on either side of her at the time. She also stated that she did not believe anyone was following her when she pulled into the parking lot.

An investigation is on-going.

Mace is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham for his seat in South Carolina’s first Congressional District.