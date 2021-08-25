Rep. Nancy Mace says one of her kids is quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure at their school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace said one of her two children is being quarantined due to a COVID-19 exposure only six days into the new school year.

“I hate Delta variant,” said Rep. Mace in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s First Congressional District, encouraged people to get vaccinated and wear a mask. “It might just save your life,” she said.

Only took 6 school days before one of the kids had to quarantine.



🚨I HATE DELTA VARIANT 🚨



Get vaxxed. Wear a mask. It might just save your life. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 25, 2021

Earlier this month Rep. Mace posted a video on her social media account saying she would wear a face mask in the House chamber, but “not anywhere else,” which was directed towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a new policy mandate.

The policy was set in the Capitol complex by the Capitol physician.

According to a letter from Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger to his officer corps, the new policy would prohibit visitors or staff members entry to the house side of the capitol building if they do not wear masks. The letter adds, “any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”

“Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me,” said Rep. Mace.

However, the Congresswoman has been encouraging mask use and people getting vaccinated in recent days on her Twitter account.

“Please get vaccinated and wear a mask until we can curb the Delta variant, n95 seems to be the best kind according to a recent study, but one is still better than none, if you’re indoors and in a crowded spot,” she said.

Also South Carolina had north of 5,000 cases as of Friday; we don’t expect Delta to peak for a few more weeks yet; and I for one, DO NOT want to get COVID again, it wreaked havoc on my health. #Vaccinated — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 22, 2021

Rep. Mace tested positive for COVID-19 in June of 2020. She received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in April of this year.