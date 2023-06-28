NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Nancy Mace will be in North Charleston Wednesday morning to speak on new Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding coming to the Lowcountry.

It comes after Congressman Jim Clyburn announced earlier this week that the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) would receive nearly $26 million in FTA funding to build a transit and workforce center.

“Congressman Clyburn was the only member of the South Carolina House delegation to support the legislation that made this funding possible,” his office said in a press release.

Officials say the funding will give CARTA resources to refurbish Shipwatch Square into a “super stop charging station” for electric buses.

Congresswoman Mace and CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings will be in North Charleston Wednesday morning to speak on the funding.

Chairman of the Charleston County Democrat Party, Sam Skardon, said Mace’s appearance comes after the lawmaker from South Carolina voted against President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made the funding possible.

“It is important for every Lowcountry voter to know that not only did Rep. Mace vote against this critical infrastructure bill, she wrote an opinion column for Fox News in April 2021 calling it a “fiasco,” “absurd,” and this specific program (funding for electric mass transit vehicles) an example of “socialism.”, he wrote in a Wednesday morning news release.

Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at 5790 Casper Padgett Way in North Charleston.