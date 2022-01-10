Rep. Pendarvis discussing various options to pull North Charleston out of Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Marvin Pendarvis is looking at potentially bringing North Charleston schools out of the Charleston County School District.

Rep. Pendarvis is exploring three options which would include either pulling the city out of the district altogether, separating into individual districts, or dissolving the school board.

Separating the districts would include each city would launch its one school district program.

It stems from the controversial Reimagine Schools initiative.

The multimillion-dollar funding proposal promises to improve more than a dozen schools in the district through a ten-year plan by creating three community-based Innovation Commissions. The schools have student populations that are made up predominately of minorities.

But groups have been at odds over the controversial proposal. Those concerned say the Coastal Community Foundation has little to no prior experience with school operations.

The Charleston County School Board is expected to vote on the proposal Monday.

We’ve learned Pendarvis has been discussing the matter with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. News 2 will be discussing the options with Rep. Pendarvis Monday afternoon. Count on 2 for the latest.