MOUNT PLEASANT S.C.(WCBD)– Repair work is set to begin Wednesday at the Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park Pier. Fixing some structural issues that were identified in a recent inspection.

“So, we had a structural assessment performed by one of our on-call engineers, and what was noted in the assessment was concrete cracking and smalls along the pier. In addition, it’s also paint loss in the gazebos along the pier,” said Steven Canaday, the project manager for Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to the cracks and the cosmetic work, crews will also be repairing a broken conduit under the pier. All the work is expected to cost $200,000 and will be funded by the town.

Canaday said they moved quickly to address the issues to strengthen the pier’s structural integrity for years to come.

“This one was inspected, and those deficiencies were noted. We had our engineers prepare a construction document, and we used those construction documents to put the project out for bid,” said Canaday.

Keeping the pier safe for the hundreds of people who come out to walk, fish, and enjoy the views daily is a top priority for the town. The pier will remain open while the repairs are underway, something visitors say they’re thankful for.

“I come to the pier because it is peaceful and beautiful, and you can see the waves right now. It looks like its diamonds are coming down from the sun. It’s just very serene and awesome,” said Denise Belton, a resident in Mt. Pleasant.

The project is expected to be completed by early February 2024.