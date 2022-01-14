Repairs on sewer main break along Long Grove Drive could last through Friday evening, police say

Water main break causes traffic woes on Long Grove Drive in Mount Pleasant. (Photo provided by Mount Pleasant PD)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday evening rush hour traffic may be impacted by an ongoing sewer main break in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department alerted motorists to the issue Thursday afternoon, saying the problem along Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive could take up to 12 hours to complete and even affect the morning drive.

Inspector Donald Calabrese, a spokesman for the department, provided an update Friday morning that their officers were still out with crews near Long Grove Drive working to fix the break.

“Crews will be working throughout the day,” he said. “It is likely that Friday evening rush hour traffic will be impacted by the work.”

Travel lanes heading south towards Ben Sawyer Boulevard are open, but traffic heading north toward the Isle of Palms Connector is being routed into the center median.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area and find an alternate route if possible.

It’s unclear what caused the sewer main break.