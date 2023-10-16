NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A baby is recovering after police say it fell from a moving vehicle on I-26 and severed its arm last week.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to I-26 eastbound near the Exit 205 ramp near University Boulevard on Oct. 10 after receiving a call about a baby that fell from a vehicle and was heavily bleeding.

The baby was being held by a witness when the officer arrived; the child was alert and conscious.

According to a report from the department, the officer discovered that the child’s right arm was lacerated from just above the elbow.

A tourniquet was applied to the child’s right arm to help stop or control the bleeding.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.