Report: Dog bit child in face at Shem Creek restaurant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant were called to Red Ice House after a child was bitten by a dog.

According to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, it happened Wednesday night at the restaurant on Shem Creek.

Police say an Australian Sheppard bit the child on the cheek and lip.

The report shows the child was petting the dog’s rear when the dog bit the child in the face.

It was not immediately clear if the child suffered any severe injuries from the bite.