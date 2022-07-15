NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A military ordnance was found at a property off Remount Road on Thursday evening, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Police responded to a residence around 9:30 p.m. after a man said his dog dug up what appeared to be unexploded ordnance in a backyard.

The resident told News 2 that his dog went out to use the bathroom and dug up what appeared to be a mortar.

Authorities “began removing residents out of the area” and secured the ordinance, according to a report.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office EOD and Joint Base Charleston also responded to the scene. The U.S. Air Force took possession of the ordnance.