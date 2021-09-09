Report from NCPD details shooting that injured child during domestic dispute

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department released new details regarding a shooting that injured a child during a domestic dispute earlier this week.

Officers responded to Centre Point ER, not far from the Tanger Outlets, on Tuesday evening regarding a gunshot victim.

While much of the report from NCPD is redacted, it shows the mother told police she came out of the bathroom and found her daughter bleeding on the bed from a gunshot wound and got help from a neighbor in the hotel who drove them to Centre Point ER.

The report details an argument between an unknown individual and a man at the door and heard raised voices before a shot was fired.

The juvenile had a gunshot wound to her left forearm, according to the report.

After further investigation, police say it was revealed that the mom (Nakia Barrow), juvenile and the child’s father were inside the hotel room when the pair became involved in an argument over porn that was seen on the father’s phone.

“During the argument, the defendant acquired a pistol and began pointing it at victim #2 (the father). At some point, the 7-year-old child was struck in the forearm.

Barrow was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child.