ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Thursday night after he sped past law enforcement and failed to move over for their blue lights.

Officers with the Isle of Palms Police Department were assisting with a traffic stop at the corner of Palm Boulevard and Isle of Palms Connector around 9:10 p.m. when they observed a green 2005 Volvo speed past them while revving its engine.

A report from the agency said the Volvo failed to “significantly slow down” for their blue lights, which they said were activated on the side of the roadway.

“As the vehicle passed us it emitted an overwhelming odor of marijuana,” officers said in the report.

Authorities followed the Volvo as it increased speed while traveling on the IOP Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant.

An officer from the Mount Pleasant Police Department was conducting a traffic stop at the end of the IOP Connector when the Volvo nearly struck the rear of the patrol car, the report noted.

After the vehicle stopped, police said the man was seen actively using an air freshener while all four windows were rolled down. Officers also noted that “marijuana smoke” was coming from the vehicle.

While being detained, police said the man became unruly, cursed at officers, called them racist, and refused to provide identification.

Tre Seabrook, 30, was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he faces a charge of failing to yield right of way for emergency vehicles. Police say he continued to curse, scream and demand he “call his mama” while en route to the jail.

Seabrook was released on a $1,062 PR bond.