N. Charleston man dies in work-related accident at Holly Hill cement plant

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were dispatched to the Holcim Cement Plant in Holly Hill on Tuesday after receiving a report about a death at the facility.

A man at the plant told deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office that he called 911 after a contractor fell from a pre heater tower, according to a police report.

Witnesses told deputies the contractor was conducting work on the fourth floor when they heard a bang sound coming from the third floor. After checking, they stated finding the victim, who was not moving, on the floor along with blood.

They said the elevator was in between the fourth floor and the third floor as well.

According to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Lennox W. Hinckson of North Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the incident.

It is unclear what caused the man to fall at this time. The coroner’s office has deemed his death accidental.