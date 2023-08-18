MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a 43-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of pointing a firearm at employees inside a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant.

According to a report obtained by News 2, the suspect was seen by several customers at The Shelter Kitchen and Bar with what was described as a disassembled firearm around 5:00 p.m.

The man, later identified as Shaun Patterson, was asked to leave several times. But the man returned to the restaurant a few hours later and approached the bar and began talking about losing his bike.

At one point, the report states that Patterson lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun in his waistband. It also said that the man pulled the gun from his waistband and waved it at three employees at the bar.

Patterson left the bar and was located near restaurants on Shem Creek.

Employees and civilians said they saw Patterson throw the firearm either near outdoor seating or in the marsh, but it was not recovered despite search efforts.

Patterson was taken into custody and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on three charges of pointing and presenting firearms at a person. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Surveillance video from The Shelter’s bar shows the man brandishing the weapon.