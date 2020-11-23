Report: Man pulled gun on two people during an attempted robbery Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Friday evening in downtown Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crime happened on Atlantic Street near Zig Zag Alley (between Church Street and East Battery) at 6:45 p.m.

According to an incident report, the victims stated that the suspect approached them and demanded that they hand over any belongings before pulling out a small black semi-automatic handgun.

After making the demands a few times, the report says the suspect eventually left the scene walking toward Meeting Street.

The Charlestowne Neighborhood Association alerted residents about the crime and said the victims were tourists, neither of which had their wallets at the time.

The male suspect was described as 6-foot, 180 lbs wearing a green and gray hoodie and black pants. He was believed to be between the ages 18-22.

Neither of the victims were physically hurt during the encounter, according to the CPD report.