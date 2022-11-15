CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone following an altercation at a downtown Charleston bar.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a bar off Hanover Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. in response to “an armed individual making threats,” according to a police report.

Both a bouncer and a patron told officers that a male wearing a baseball hat, varsity-style jacket, and a gold grill, removed a firearm from his pocket and said he was going to shoot someone.

Witnesses said the suspect – later identified as Harper Lawrence-Weiland – was inside the bar talking about a physical altercation that happened earlier in the night when he removed a black Glock 19 BB pistol from his pants pocket and pointed it towards the ground, saying he was going to “put a hole” in the other individual involved in the fight.

Police noted in their report that the other party involved in the alleged fight was no longer at the bar. They also said Lawrence-Weiland never pointed the firearm at anyone inside the bar.

Bouncers removed Lawrence-Weiland from the bar shortly after he made the threat. The man later returned to the establishment while officers were still on the scene.

Police detained the 19-year-old man and found a 24 oz beer inside his pants pocket during a search.

Lawrence-Weiland was arrested for ‘concealed toy pistol’ and ‘minor in possession of beer.’ He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.