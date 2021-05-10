Summerville PD releases additional details on Saturday afternoon shooting at shopping center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department on Monday released a preliminary report from the Saturday afternoon shooting at Azalea Square Shopping Center.

According to the report, officers arrived found the victims, two teenage girls, sitting in a car which had been struck by gunfire. One of the girls had cuts to her hand, “that appeared to be from the broken glass, shattered by the projectile from the gun that was fired at them,” and a small injury to her head.

The girls told police that they were near Zaxby’s when one of the girls noticed a man that she knew standing nearby with a woman. The man gave the woman a black semi-automatic handgun, which she used to shoot at the victims’ car four to five times.

The driver reclined her seat and drove away while the passenger ducked down to avoid the gunfire. Once they got to a location they believed was safe, they called the police.

Summerville PD noted that the path of the bullet that struck the car “was through an area that the driver and passenger’s body would normally have been.” It entered through the lower corner of the passenger’s window and exited through the lower corner of the driver’s window.

One of the girls said that she knew the suspect — described as a black man wearing black clothes — but only knew his first name. She said that they used to talk, but he began threatening her so she deleted the app that they used to communicate.

According to the victim, the suspect is part of the ‘Grape Street Crips’ gang.

The female suspect, who the victims did not know, was a white woman wearing jeans and a dark-colored hoodie.

The Summerville Police Department is investigating.