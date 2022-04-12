CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released survey found that South Carolinians are willing to gain an extra 13 pounds to continue drinking alcohol.

The study, conducted by Alcohol.org, involved 4,205 participants across the United States.

South Carolina’s response was in line with the national average of 13 pounds. Broken down by gender, men said they would, on average, be willing to gain 14 pounds, while women said 12 pounds.

Rhode Islanders were willing to gain the most weight at 28 pounds on average, while people in Hawaii, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont were only willing to gain eight pounds.

The study also found that over half of respondents classified alcohol calories as different than ‘regular’ calories, and found consuming fast food more unhealthy than consuming alcohol.

