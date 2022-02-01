Report: Two Lowcountry hospitals among America’s 250 Best Hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A national healthcare quality rating agency, Healthcare, ranks two Trident Health hospitals among the best in the country.

With over 6,000 hospitals in the nation, Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center are included in Healthcare’s latest Top 250 Best Hospitals report.

Both hospitals are a part of Trident Health and are recognized for their patient outcomes and quality care by Healthcare.

Via Healthgrades

The designation places both hospitals in the Top 5% in the United States.

In mid-December, Trident Medical Center’s open-heart surgery program ranked in the Top 10% programs in the U.S. and Canada by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.