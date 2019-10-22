Report: Woman says she was assaulted in a downtown Charleston parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are investigating an assault that happened in a downtown parking lot in early October.

According to an incident report, the victim met Charleston Police officers to file the report and provide a suspect description and nickname for the person who assaulted her.

She said it happened during the early morning hours of October 3rd in the parking lot at 51 Nassau Street.

The woman told police she went to the Medical University of South Carolina the next day for treatment.

Terry Robinson, 51, was later arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $150,000. He remains in the Al Cannon Detention Center.