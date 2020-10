CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts suggest that we are now paying less than $2.25/gallon for gas nationwide.

Gas prices fell half a penny over the past two weeks. We can expect prices to go up, at least a little, after Hurricane Delta’s impact on oil production.

Here are a look into gas prices across the Lowcountry, according to Gasbuddy.com:

$1.95/Charleston County

$1.91/Berkeley County

$1.86/Dorchester County

$1.86/Georgetown County

$1.99/Colleton County