NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the country’s top Republican leaders are set to attend a forum in North Charleston on Saturday.

Palmetto Family, a conservative public policy and advocacy organization, will bring a number of politicians together as they lay out their vision for America during the 2024 election year.

The Vision ’24 National Conservative Forum – which will be held Saturday at the Charleston Area Convention Center – is the prelude event to the Social Conservative Conference that will be hosted by the Heritage Foundation, Focus on the Family, Family Policy Alliance, and Palmetto Family the following week, according to organizers.

Among those expected to attend the event in North Charleston include U.S. Senators Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham, and Marsha Blackburn, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, presidential candidates Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were invited to attend along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Arkansas Governor Sarah H. Sanders. It’s unclear if the invited guests will attend the event.