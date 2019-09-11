RESCAN DAY: Why you’ll need to rescan your TV to find News 2

WCBD News 2, along with many other local television stations, will begin broadcasting on a new frequency starting at 3 a.m. on September 11. You will need to rescan your television on September 11 to continue watching your favorite programming.

What is happening?

By law, nearly 1,000 television stations across the country are required to move frequencies to make room for wireless internet broadband services.



As a result, our station is moving frequencies on Sept. 11, 2019. This is our Rescan Day.

Viewers who watch TV over the air with an antenna will need to rescan their TV sets on Rescan Day.



Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area.

WCBD and other local stations are also scheduled to move.



Viewers will not need to purchase any new equipment or services.



This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.

Why is it happening?

Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction to reallocate TV broadcast airwaves for wireless internet broadband services.



At the conclusion of the auction, the FCC determined that nearly 1,000 TV stations must move frequencies to make room for wireless internet carriers.



As required by the FCC, TV stations will be moving frequencies at different times starting in 2018 through at least the spring of 2020.



This may require viewers who use an antenna to watch TV to rescan.

What does this mean for local viewers?

Viewers will need to take simple steps to rescan their television sets when CBS 17 and others in our market move frequencies. They will not need to purchase new equipment or services.



Viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite television will not have to rescan – their service provider will do this for them.

Rescanning is a straightforward process: select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.



If viewers haven’t rescanned their TVs recently, they may discover TV channels they didn’t know they were missing.

How can viewers prepare for these changes?

Viewers should stay tuned to this station for more information on our Rescan Day.

Viewers can also visit TVAnswers.org to learn more, such as how to rescan their televisions and when all their local stations are moving frequencies. They can also sign-up for mobile alerts and email updates on changes that may affect them.