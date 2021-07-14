Rescue Brew Beer Star Search underway for next Spokesdog and Spokescat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Second Annual Rescue Brew Beer Spokesdog and Spokescat is underway!

Owners of rescued dogs and cats are being asked to submit photos of their pets and a message of why their pet deserves to win at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/RescueBrew.

Nominations are open starting July 15 until August 15. A $10 entry donation with each nomination supports the lifesaving programs of Charleston Animal Society.

Pets can be voted on August 16 until September 17.

“The public will choose the three finalist dogs and three finalist cats through voting and three local celebrity judges will choose one winning dog and one winning cat to appear on the labels of the 2021 Rescue Brew Beer,” says Joe Elmore, Charleston Animal Society President and CEO. The six finalist dogs and cats will each receive a $100 gift certificate for pet supplies at the pet supply store at the Charleston Animal Society and a “Mega Pupcake” from Cupcake DownSouth.

The grand prize winning dog and cat will be announced on October 16.

Families who nominate their pets will receive a certificate to get one free “pupcake” from Cupcake DownSouth.

“We also know that dogs love a special treat from our bakery so we created a yummy ‘pupcake’ with pet-friendly ingredients. We are so happy to show our love for rescued pets by supporting the 2021 Rescue Brew Beer contest with the Charleston Animal Society,” Elmore adds.

To receive their free pupcake Certificates can be presented at either Cupcake DownSouth bakery location: 644 D Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC or 1213 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC.

For more information, visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org.