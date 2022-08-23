CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia.

On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago.

According to organizers, excited adopters began lining up around 3:30 a.m and by the time shelter staff arrived at 6:30 a.m., cars stretched down Folly Road, all hoping for the chance to take a puppy home.

Pet Helpers staff opened the gates shortly before 8:00 a.m. and handed out a total of 36 numbered tickets to guarantee potential adopters’ spots in line.

After filling out the adoption application, adopters waited anxiously for their number to be called as staff prepared the puppies for the special day with a bath, breakfast, and final playtime.

One by one, adopters–some traveling from as far as Tampa, Fla.–were brought in to meet the beagles and make their picks. Once a puppy was chosen, adopters met with adoption counselors to determine eligibility, answer questions, and provide tips for the transition.

Once the necessary paperwork was complete, it was time for adopters to take their new furry family addition home.

“Seeing the pure joy and excitement on the faces of the adopters, as well as the puppies as they began their new journey together was amazing,” Pet Helpers Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “The animal-loving community in the Lowcountry, and beyond, were able to come together today, supporting each other, the puppies, and the greater cause of finding homes for all adoptable animals.”

Susko added that while the last few weeks have been “hectic,” participating in the rescue effort has been a rewarding experience for the shelter.

“What a wonderful experience knowing these puppies are now destined for a life of love and will never have to face the misery they were slated for,” she said.

Organizers said that while potential adopters 18 through 22 were unable to walk away with a puppy on Saturday, they were given the opportunity to adopt five future beagle puppies that arrived at Pet Helpers a couple of days earlier.

Pet Helpers does not have additional adoptable beagles yet, but interested adopters can visit the Humane Society of the United States website to find a participating shelter or rescue near them.

