CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of beagles rescued from an inhumane breeding facility is looking for their fur-ever homes in the Charleston area.

In July, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia which bred and sold the dogs to laboratories for experimental purposes.

18 of those rescued arrived at Pet Helpers in Charleston last weekend and shelter officials said hundreds of adoption inquiries have been pouring in daily.

We anticipated that these beagle puppies would capture the hearts of animal lovers within our community, but we did not expect the outpouring of interest to reach to this level,” Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “We have received hundreds of phone calls, emails, and messages on social media inquiring about adopting these puppies.”

Well, the wait will soon be over as Pet Helpers plans to hold a first-come, first-serve adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Credit: JJ Steele

Credit: JJ Steele

Credit: JJ Steele

Credit: JJ Steele

Credit: JJ Steele

Credit: JJ Steele

The shelter said in order to ensure a “fair and equitable adoption process,” staff members will distribute numbers to interested adopters beginning at 8 a.m. and adoptions will be limited to one puppy per household. Deposits, waitlists, and reserved holds will not be accepted.

In addition, those interested in adoption must complete an application and meet with an adoption counselor prior to the event.

“Our goal is to find 18 loving homes within our local community for these animals, and we hope that this increased interest in animal adoption can lead to additional pet adoptions for the other animals, as shelters in the area are at or near capacity this summer,” Susko said.

Adoption fees are $350 per puppy and all puppies have been microchipped, neutered, and given the proper vaccinations and preventative health treatments.

The adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Pet Helpers Adoption Center located at 1447 Folly Road on James Island.

If you live outside of South Carolina and are interested in adopting a rescued beagle, visit The Humane Society of the United States to find participating animal organizations in your area.