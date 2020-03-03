Residents, business owners express concerns over proposed parking on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed paid parking on Sullivan’s Island has some folks up in arms over a proposed project.

Residents of Sullivan’s Island say they are concerned adding island wide paid parking will take away from the charm of the beach community.

The decision to implement paid parking on Sullivan’s Island has long been debated in the beach community, one resident says this is the third attempt to put it into motion.

“I’m not in favor of it, I think it would ultimately change the character of the Island,” says Rusty Bennett who is a longtime resident of Sullivan’s Island.

City officials held a special city council meeting Monday night where many of those in attendance didn’t agree with the proposed plan.

“We’re taking a residential island and making it into a commercial parking lot, which is totally against what Sullivan’s Island is about,” says Bill Dunleavy.

Bill Dunleavy who is a resident on the Island and owner of Dunleavy’s Pub says paid parking would have a negative impact on the businesses on the Island.

“We need people coming to our Island and to be charging them is going to be detrimental to our businesses,” says Dunleavy.

City Council reviewed several proposed stages of implementing the project at the special meeting. If approved, anyone parking on the Island would be charged two dollars every hour. Some of those who disagree with the proposed project include city council members who voted against the motion.

Sullivan’s Island City Council approved a motion which will allow Stantec Engineering to work with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to survey the Island and begin the planning stages.

The proposal will need to go through more readings by city council before becoming official.